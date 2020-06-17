Turning Point Brands Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th.

Turning Point Brands has a payout ratio of 10.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Turning Point Brands to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

NYSE:TPB opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.45 million, a P/E ratio of 49.41 and a beta of 0.73. Turning Point Brands has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $90.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Wexler purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $34,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,970 shares in the company, valued at $8,220,671.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 136,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $2,995,797.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,978,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,937,460.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 139,045 shares of company stock worth $3,052,872 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

