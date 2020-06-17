UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Trimmed by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,722 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.13.

NYSE:UNH traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $292.60. 2,141,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,055,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $315.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.66 and a 200 day moving average of $281.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.