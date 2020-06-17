Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th.

Vector Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 146.2% annually over the last three years. Vector Group has a dividend payout ratio of 195.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Vector Group to earn $0.61 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 131.1%.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94. Vector Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vector Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.