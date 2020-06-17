Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Holdings Boosted by Pacific Center for Financial Services

Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Visa were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $14,190,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,438 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $1,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.31. 3,755,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,156,895. The stock has a market cap of $372.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.35. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.