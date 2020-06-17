Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (IGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st.

IGD traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,821. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.47. Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $6.70.

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

