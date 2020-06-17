Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd (IID) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IID) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st.

NYSE IID traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $4.31. 6,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,603. Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $5.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65.

About Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, excluding the United States.

