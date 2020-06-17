Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,359 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 124,876 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after purchasing an additional 83,747 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,794,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 26.4% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 82,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,425,000 after buying an additional 17,343 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 72,584 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 26.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,148 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,581,924. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.10. 265,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,336,402. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cleveland Research raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Odeon Capital Group cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.15.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

