Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $16.85 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC cut its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,036 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 64,899 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $16,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $1,405,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $318,461.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 422,330 shares of company stock worth $69,029,910 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRM traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.40. 4,287,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,742,673. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $195.72. The company has a market cap of $160.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,007.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.