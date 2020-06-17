Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $27.23 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 379.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 512,500 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up approximately 1.1% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $27,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 65.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 263.8% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.62.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $51.10. The stock had a trading volume of 829,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,571,528. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

