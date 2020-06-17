Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Makes New $20.49 Million Investment in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 419,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $20,491,000. Legg Mason makes up about 0.8% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 43,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Legg Mason by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LM shares. ValuEngine lowered Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra raised their target price on Legg Mason from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Legg Mason from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Legg Mason from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.90.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Sullivan sold 22,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,114,732.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,973.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Terence Johnson sold 178,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $8,699,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,359,190.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,174,467 shares of company stock valued at $108,319,205. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Legg Mason stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.66. The stock had a trading volume of 88,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,160. Legg Mason Inc has a 1 year low of $33.99 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Legg Mason Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

