Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 455,108 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,324,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 455,108 shares during the quarter. HP makes up approximately 0.9% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $22,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of HP by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in shares of HP by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of HP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

HPQ stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.02. 623,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,747,646. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $747,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,729.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores bought 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $222,345.00. Insiders have purchased 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,835 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

