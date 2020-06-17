Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 56,032 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,032 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $39,000. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

PG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.93. 5,888,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,839,483. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.68 and its 200 day moving average is $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.88 billion, a PE ratio of 66.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

