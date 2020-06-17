Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Takes $13.29 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 110,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $1,985,537,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,104,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,092 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,534,000 after buying an additional 1,298,838 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,487,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,122,000 after buying an additional 1,131,600 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,085,000 after buying an additional 972,837 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,002,349. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.43. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The stock has a market cap of $181.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Citigroup dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

