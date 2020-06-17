Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Takes Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 545,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,439,000. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.8% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $2,297,257,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,718,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,179,953 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,069,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,703,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $857,003,000 after buying an additional 5,176,828 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Standpoint Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.35.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.17. 19,699,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,570,840. The stock has a market cap of $191.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

