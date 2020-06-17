WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Plans $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th.

WhiteHorse Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 120.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.8%.

Shares of WHF opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $14.45.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WHF. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

