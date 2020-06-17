Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director David A. Duffield Sells 78,750 Shares

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $13,870,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

WDAY traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $182.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,574. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.29. The company has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Workday Inc has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. OTR Global lowered shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Workday from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

