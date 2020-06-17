Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez Sells 7,343 Shares

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total value of $1,294,570.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gomez Luciano Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 29th, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 10,769 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $1,955,650.40.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 9,205 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $1,343,745.90.

Workday stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $182.56. 1,486,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.29. Workday Inc has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $226.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of -80.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Workday from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Workday from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Workday from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Workday from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Workday from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Workday by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Workday by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

