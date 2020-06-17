Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells $182,272.32 in Stock

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Manoj Apte sold 1,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.93, for a total transaction of $182,272.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,224,937.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:ZS traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.18. 2,482,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,805,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.85 and a 200 day moving average of $62.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Zscaler Inc has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $112.73.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZS. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $63.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.30.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
