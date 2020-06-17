Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells $182,272.32 in Stock

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Manoj Apte sold 1,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.93, for a total transaction of $182,272.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,224,937.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.18. 2,482,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,805,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.85 and a 200 day moving average of $62.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Zscaler Inc has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $112.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,015,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,225,000 after purchasing an additional 978,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,953,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,610,000 after acquiring an additional 167,690 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,074,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,978,000 after acquiring an additional 814,832 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,119,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,548,000 after acquiring an additional 386,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $103,601,000. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZS. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $63.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.30.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

