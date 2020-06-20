-$0.10 EPS Expected for Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vistagen Therapeutics’ earnings. Vistagen Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vistagen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vistagen Therapeutics.

VTGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistagen Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistagen Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.85.

Shares of VTGN stock remained flat at $$0.51 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 735,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,547. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 171,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of Vistagen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

