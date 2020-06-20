-$1.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) will announce earnings per share of ($1.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.09). Inspired Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($2.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inspired Entertainment.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.68 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INSE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:INSE traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.11. 178,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.01. Inspired Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSE. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 21.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspired Entertainment (INSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.