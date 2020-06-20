2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TWOU has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of 2U from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on 2U from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of 2U in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut 2U from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. 2U has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.08.

Shares of TWOU traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.48. 4,111,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.15. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $40.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts predict that 2U will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,084,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 157,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,192,506.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of 2U by 1.1% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,759,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,223,000 after acquiring an additional 62,601 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in 2U by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,005,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,223,000 after purchasing an additional 824,595 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in 2U by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,005,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,223,000 after purchasing an additional 824,595 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in 2U by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,774,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,086,000 after purchasing an additional 817,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its position in 2U by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,832,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,720 shares during the period.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

