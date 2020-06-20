51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded 51job to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 51job from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. 51job has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.75.

NASDAQ JOBS traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $71.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,284. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.17. 51job has a 52-week low of $53.94 and a 52-week high of $92.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of 51job by 10.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,969,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,690,000 after purchasing an additional 385,866 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in 51job by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,846,000 after buying an additional 170,150 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in 51job by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,366,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,891,000 after buying an additional 101,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 51job by 5.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,035,000 after acquiring an additional 80,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 51job by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,391,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,412,000 after acquiring an additional 64,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

