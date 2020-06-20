Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

ALDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Laidlaw restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALDX stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 620,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,154. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 12.84, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

