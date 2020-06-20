Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.96.

ALPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $8.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.10. 5,710,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,511. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $203.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 7.46.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 104.04% and a negative net margin of 1,236.45%. Analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.69% of Alpine Immune Sciences worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

