AltaCorp Capital Downgrades Medipharm Labs (TSE:LAB) to Sector Perform

Medipharm Labs (TSE:LAB) was downgraded by analysts at AltaCorp Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medipharm Labs in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

Medipharm Labs (TSE:LAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$32.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.25 million.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Medipharm Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medipharm Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.