AltaCorp Capital Downgrades Medipharm Labs (TSE:LAB) to Sector Perform

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2020

Medipharm Labs (TSE:LAB) was downgraded by analysts at AltaCorp Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medipharm Labs in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

Medipharm Labs (TSE:LAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$32.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.25 million.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Medipharm Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medipharm Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit