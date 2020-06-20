Analysts Anticipate Auryn Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AUG) to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Auryn Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AUG) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Auryn Resources’ earnings. Auryn Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Auryn Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Auryn Resources.

Auryn Resources (NASDAQ:AUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auryn Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

NASDAQ:AUG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.44. 470,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,400. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23. Auryn Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84.

Auryn Resources Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

