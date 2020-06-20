Analysts Anticipate Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) to Post -$0.82 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) will report earnings per share of ($0.82) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.85). Homology Medicines posted earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year earnings of ($3.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($2.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,816.28% and a negative return on equity of 44.92%.

FIXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, March 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, FIX raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Shares of FIXX stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $15.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,227. Homology Medicines has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $713.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIXX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 404.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

