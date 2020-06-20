Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of ANIK stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.33. The company had a trading volume of 142,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,567. The company has a market capitalization of $485.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 6.15. Anika Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $75.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.77.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.06 million. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 20.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,857,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 31,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

