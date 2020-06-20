Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Assertio Therapeutics’ earnings. Assertio Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 112%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assertio Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Assertio Therapeutics.

Assertio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ASRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. Assertio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.99% and a negative return on equity of 110.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assertio Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Assertio Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.84. 1,345,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,847. Assertio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.18.

About Assertio Therapeutics

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

