Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.05.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Azure Power Global from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Azure Power Global from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NYSE AZRE traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 53,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,881. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.38 million, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average of $14.10. Azure Power Global has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $16.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZRE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,259,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $280,195,000 after buying an additional 717,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Azure Power Global by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,137 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,386,000 after acquiring an additional 444,091 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Azure Power Global by 258.7% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 797,642 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 575,302 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 786,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 16,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 29,155 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

