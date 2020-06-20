BeatzCoin (BTZC) Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last Week

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $282,102.11 and $128.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BeatzCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002698 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000148 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BTZC is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,535,001,802 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

BeatzCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

