BidaskClub Downgrades OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OSIS. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $119.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered OSI Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OSI Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.33.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Shares of OSIS stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.04. The company had a trading volume of 355,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,595. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.70. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $49.96 and a twelve month high of $117.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.37.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $292.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.01 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in OSI Systems by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 646,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,136,000 after purchasing an additional 327,542 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,354,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,823,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,714,000 after buying an additional 204,121 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,305,000 after acquiring an additional 141,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,076,000 after acquiring an additional 115,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.