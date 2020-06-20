BidaskClub Downgrades Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ruhnn from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ RUHN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,191. Ruhnn has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $9.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $256.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.36.
About Ruhnn
Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants.
Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Ruhnn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruhnn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.