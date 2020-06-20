BidaskClub Downgrades Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ruhnn from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Ruhnn alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RUHN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,191. Ruhnn has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $9.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $256.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Ruhnn during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Ruhnn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ruhnn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Ruhnn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ruhnn in the fourth quarter worth $2,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ruhnn

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ruhnn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruhnn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.