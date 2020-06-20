Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.83.

Several research firms have issued reports on BPFH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Boston Private Financial in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Boston Private Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

NASDAQ BPFH traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $6.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,407,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,838. The firm has a market cap of $539.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Boston Private Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.30.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.16). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.16 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Private Financial will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Dechellis acquired 14,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,622.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,766.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 6,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $47,904.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,705 shares in the company, valued at $683,770.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 26,136 shares of company stock valued at $179,042 and sold 12,381 shares valued at $86,072. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

