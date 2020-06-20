CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2020

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.16.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNP. TheStreet cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director David J. Lesar purchased 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $200,535.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at $110,285.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 45,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 15,573 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,844,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after buying an additional 185,900 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 22,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth $582,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNP traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.79. 21,472,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,846,069. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average is $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $30.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Analyst Recommendations for CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit