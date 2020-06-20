CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.16.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNP. TheStreet cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director David J. Lesar purchased 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $200,535.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at $110,285.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 45,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 15,573 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,844,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after buying an additional 185,900 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 22,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth $582,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNP traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.79. 21,472,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,846,069. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average is $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $30.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. CenterPoint Energy’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

