Comparing Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) and 1life Healthcare (NYSE:ONEM)

Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) and 1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Concord Medical Services and 1life Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concord Medical Services 0 0 0 0 N/A 1life Healthcare 0 3 6 0 2.67

1life Healthcare has a consensus price target of $28.50, indicating a potential downside of 20.30%. Given 1life Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 1life Healthcare is more favorable than Concord Medical Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Concord Medical Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of 1life Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 46.5% of Concord Medical Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Concord Medical Services and 1life Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concord Medical Services N/A N/A N/A 1life Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Concord Medical Services and 1life Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concord Medical Services $28.49 million 2.56 -$44.10 million ($1.83) -0.92 1life Healthcare $276.26 million 16.33 -$358.21 million ($2.84) -12.59

Concord Medical Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 1life Healthcare. 1life Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Concord Medical Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

1life Healthcare beats Concord Medical Services on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Concord Medical Services Company Profile

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system, proton beam therapy systems, and diagnostic imaging services. It also offers other treatments and diagnostic services through the use of medical equipment comprising electroencephalography for the diagnosis of epilepsy; thermotherapy for pain relief after radiotherapy and chemotherapy; ultrasound therapy for the treatment of cancer; stereotactic radiofrequency ablation for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and refraction and tonometry for the diagnosis of ophthalmic conditions, as well as CT scanners and ECT scanners for diagnostic imaging. In addition, the company provides clinical support services, including developing treatment protocols for doctors; and organizing joint diagnosis between doctors in its network and clinical research. Further, it offers radiotherapy and diagnostic equipment leasing and management services to hospitals, as well as consulting services; sells medical equipment; and researches and develops medical technology. Additionally, the company establishes the Beijing Proton Medical Center that provides radiotherapy treatment options to cancer patients; and other specialty cancer hospitals, which offer radiotherapy services, diagnostic imaging services, chemotherapy, and surgery. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a network of 44 cooperative centers based in 30 hospitals in 29 cities across 18 provinces and administrative regions in China. Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

1life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc. operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships. It serves consumers, employers, providers, and health networks under the One Medical brand name. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

