Cream (CRM) Price Down 11.5% This Week

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Cream coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, BiteBTC and Cryptohub. Cream has a total market cap of $18,011.28 and $2.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cream has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.24 or 0.00753587 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $252.46 or 0.02708488 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00027858 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00257775 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00164063 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008508 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006473 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

