Credit Suisse Group Reiterates GBX 2,010 Price Target for Relx (LON:REL)

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,010 ($25.58) target price on Relx (LON:REL) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,915 ($24.37) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,790 ($22.78) price target (down previously from GBX 1,790 ($22.78)) on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,189 ($27.86) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,974.45 ($25.13).

Shares of LON REL traded up GBX 30.50 ($0.39) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,915 ($24.37). The company had a trading volume of 6,782,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990,000. The firm has a market cap of $36.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,860.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,863.74. Relx has a one year low of GBX 1,382.86 ($17.60) and a one year high of GBX 2,109 ($26.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.02, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

