Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2020

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 660 ($8.40) to GBX 330 ($4.20) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 362 ($4.61) to GBX 331 ($4.21) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 420 ($5.35) to GBX 210 ($2.67) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 180 ($2.29) to GBX 220 ($2.80) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 329.80 ($4.20).

Shares of CRST stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 248.40 ($3.16). The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,000. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 159.85 ($2.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 524 ($6.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 259.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 350.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.65 million and a P/E ratio of 7.74.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock

Analyst Recommendations for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit