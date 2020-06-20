Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 660 ($8.40) to GBX 330 ($4.20) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 362 ($4.61) to GBX 331 ($4.21) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 420 ($5.35) to GBX 210 ($2.67) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 180 ($2.29) to GBX 220 ($2.80) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 329.80 ($4.20).

Shares of CRST stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 248.40 ($3.16). The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,000. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 159.85 ($2.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 524 ($6.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 259.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 350.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.65 million and a P/E ratio of 7.74.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

