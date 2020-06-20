DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.89.

DOYU has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

NASDAQ:DOYU traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.07. 4,040,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,739. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96. DouYu International has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.87. DouYu International had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DouYu International will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DouYu International by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Sensato Investors LLC acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DouYu International by 94.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. 11.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

