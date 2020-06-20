DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 723,700 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the May 31st total of 577,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DSPG shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Roth Capital increased their target price on DSP Group from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. DSP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

In other DSP Group news, Director Yair Seroussi sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $308,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ofer Elyakim sold 77,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $1,399,073.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,629,612.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,404 shares of company stock worth $2,209,492 in the last 90 days. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in DSP Group by 82.2% during the first quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,806,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after purchasing an additional 815,092 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in DSP Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 891,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 28,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in DSP Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 26,947 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in DSP Group by 35.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 613,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after purchasing an additional 160,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DSP Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 441,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 58,702 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DSP Group stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.18. 475,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,781. The firm has a market cap of $382.93 million, a P/E ratio of 86.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. DSP Group has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). DSP Group had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DSP Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

