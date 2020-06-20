El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

Get El Pollo LoCo alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LOCO. BidaskClub raised El Pollo LoCo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of El Pollo LoCo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. El Pollo LoCo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of LOCO stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 339,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.87 million, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.17. El Pollo LoCo has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $105.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. El Pollo LoCo had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 11.09%. El Pollo LoCo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Samuel N. Borgese sold 6,000 shares of El Pollo LoCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,424. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $198,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,200 shares of company stock valued at $444,160. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,456,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,195,000 after acquiring an additional 273,718 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,472,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 20,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 542,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo LoCo (LOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo LoCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo LoCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.