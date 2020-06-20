Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,490,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the May 31st total of 6,040,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

EA stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,239,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,478. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $131.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.49.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.97.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $126,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,107.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $176,976.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,152 shares of company stock worth $25,181,682 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $5,026,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 904.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

