Energycoin (ENRG) Market Capitalization Achieves $113,587.92

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded up 41.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Energycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energycoin has traded 30.6% higher against the dollar. Energycoin has a total market capitalization of $113,587.92 and $1.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012702 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Energycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

