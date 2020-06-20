Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.92.

Enphase Energy stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,072,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,946,072. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.13. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $70.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.54.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.31 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 71.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Moreno Isidoro Quiroga sold 13,548,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $819,682,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total value of $97,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,006,550 shares of company stock valued at $940,533,596 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,696,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,413 shares during the last quarter. KPCB GGF Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,576,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,818,000 after acquiring an additional 799,119 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,594.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,078,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,946,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,837,000 after acquiring an additional 68,952 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

