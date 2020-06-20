Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Evolus from $9.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Evolus from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Evolus from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Evolus from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of EOLS stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $5.44. 680,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60. Evolus has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.58.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 217.51% and a negative return on equity of 197.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolus will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Evolus by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Evolus by 55.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Evolus by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

