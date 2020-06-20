Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2020

Shares of Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Evolus from $9.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Evolus from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Evolus from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Evolus from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of EOLS stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $5.44. 680,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,872. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60. Evolus has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.58.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 217.51% and a negative return on equity of 197.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolus will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Evolus by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Evolus by 55.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Evolus by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Analyst Recommendations for Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit