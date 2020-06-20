Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.10.

FLXN traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,182,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,053. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.84. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The company has a market cap of $489.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.05.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.05. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 175.76% and a negative return on equity of 592.50%. The business had revenue of $20.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Clayman bought 10,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,330.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 58.0% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,169 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $3,426,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $194,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,692 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 33,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

