Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of NASDAQ GRVY traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.67. The company had a trading volume of 72,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,038. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.23. The company has a market capitalization of $413.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of -0.56. Gravity has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $63.75.
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 10th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.98 million for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 9.76%.
Gravity Company Profile
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation.
