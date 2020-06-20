Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GRVY traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.67. The company had a trading volume of 72,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,038. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.23. The company has a market capitalization of $413.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of -0.56. Gravity has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $63.75.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 10th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.98 million for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 9.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRVY. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Gravity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gravity by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gravity by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after buying an additional 34,362 shares in the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation.

