Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPRE. Jefferies Financial Group raised Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Green Plains from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Green Plains from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Green Plains from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

In other Green Plains news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $38,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 5,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $50,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,085.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Green Plains by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Green Plains by 19.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPRE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,066,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,707. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.06.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.19). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $632.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Green Plains will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

