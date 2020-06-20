Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.17.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPRE. Jefferies Financial Group raised Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Green Plains from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Green Plains from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Green Plains from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.
In other Green Plains news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $38,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 5,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $50,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,085.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of GPRE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,066,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,707. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.06.
Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.19). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $632.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Green Plains will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Green Plains
Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.
Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.