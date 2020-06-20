Grid+ (GRID) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,852.00

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Grid+ token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0639 or 0.00000686 BTC on popular exchanges. Grid+ has a market cap of $2.51 million and $1,852.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grid+ has traded up 31.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00043644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $518.00 or 0.05557324 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002493 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00052089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00031766 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00013731 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ (CRYPTO:GRID) is a token. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86

